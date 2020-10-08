Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Sells $162,457.68 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $162,457.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,667.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VEEV opened at $287.41 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $298.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.52, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

