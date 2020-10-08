Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Giulia C. Kennedy Sells 2,500 Shares

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,663.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VCYT stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Veracyte Inc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veracyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $27,344,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veracyte by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 200,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.