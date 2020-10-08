Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $2,805,563.64 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VRTX opened at $265.82 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $167.60 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after buying an additional 120,034 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

