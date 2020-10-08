Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a fifty-two week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

