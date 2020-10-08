VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. VF comprises about 1.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of VF by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VF from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 increased their target price on VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

