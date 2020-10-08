Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $28.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $112,399.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Village Super Market by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 47.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

