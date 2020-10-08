Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.12. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 150 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $73,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,028 shares in the company, valued at $42,432.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Virtue purchased 16,500 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $36,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,145.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

