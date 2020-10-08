Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Increased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $202.47 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

