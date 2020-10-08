Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

NYSE V opened at $202.47 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $393.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day moving average is $189.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 41,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 16.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

