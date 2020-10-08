Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

