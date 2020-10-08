Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

WD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of WD opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,820.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $474,834.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 165,179 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,031.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 69.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $292,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

