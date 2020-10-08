Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Increased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.89 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

