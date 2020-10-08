Warburg Research Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.59 ($50.11).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.60 and a 200-day moving average of €31.62. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

