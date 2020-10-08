Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 384,113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Washington Federal by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

