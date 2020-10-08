Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WASH. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $581.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.60. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,127.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,127,000. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,667,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

