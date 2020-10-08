Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Receives $109.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of WCN opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 615.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

