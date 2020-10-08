Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 219.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

