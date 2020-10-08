Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target to $8.50

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 60.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 335,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 441,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

