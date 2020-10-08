WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

WesBanco stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WesBanco by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,669,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after buying an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

