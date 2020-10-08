Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Down 5%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.28 and last traded at $47.34. Approximately 1,359,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,800,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.