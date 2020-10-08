Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of WINA opened at $182.09 on Wednesday. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average of $152.54. The firm has a market cap of $679.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $1,184,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 435.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

