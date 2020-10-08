Wizz Air’s (WZZZY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday.

WZZZY stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

