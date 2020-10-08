Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. upgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $780,037.50. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,416 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 109.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth $53,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.