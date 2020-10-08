X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Trading 5% Higher

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. 105,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 92,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised X Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get X Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of X Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of X Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.