XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $206,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,573,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $209,840.00.

XPEL stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 35.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in XPEL by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

