XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.53. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 185,975 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 200.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,847 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

