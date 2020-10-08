Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 17,947,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 21,300,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,907,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,203 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 721,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 238,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 858.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 274,147 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

