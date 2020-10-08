Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yelp by 806.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Yelp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

