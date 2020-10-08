Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of YJ stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.11. Yunji has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,911 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Yunji worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

