Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $756.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

