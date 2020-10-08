Zacks: Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. SunPower posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,982.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SunPower by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.93 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

