Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Sell

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALRM. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised Alarm.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of ALRM opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $591,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,736.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $945,885.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,937.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,872. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

