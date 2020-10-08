Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Hold

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. SSE has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

