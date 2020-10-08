Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSMX. BofA Securities upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of BSMX opened at $3.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,309.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 859,466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 214,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,526.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,443 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

