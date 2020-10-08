Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of BRKS opened at $50.74 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,092. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,903,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

