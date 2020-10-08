Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cannae by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cannae by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 2,055.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,390 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.