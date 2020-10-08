Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of CCLP opened at $0.84 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

