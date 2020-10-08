Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $940.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.17. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King acquired 27,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,358 shares of company stock valued at $554,030 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in First Busey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in First Busey by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in First Busey by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

