Zacks Investment Research Lowers Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Sell

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomar Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past year. It is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio (short tail in nature) as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to continue to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. Higher return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, it has affirmed adjusted net income between $50.5 million and $53 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 33% to 40%. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

PLMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

PLMR opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $157,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $4,791,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

