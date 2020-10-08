Zacks Investment Research Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PWFL has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director David Mahlab sold 17,936 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $107,974.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 370,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 894.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.