Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) to Buy

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aduro Biotech, Inc. is an immunotherapy company. The Company develops technology and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its product pipeline includes CRS-207, ADU-623, ADU-214, ADU-741, CDN and STINGVAX which are in different clinical trial. Aduro Biotech, Inc. is based in BERKELEY, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $29,561.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 32,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $77,629.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,246 shares of company stock worth $112,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth $14,025,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 3,638,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 1,799,472 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth about $4,627,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

