Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to “Buy”

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

