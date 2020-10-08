Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to “Buy”

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE:DAR opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.