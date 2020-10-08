Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to “Buy”

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

NYSE ENLC opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

