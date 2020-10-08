Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to “Buy”

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FAT stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $60.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.20.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 164.61% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. Equities analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 21,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $70,080.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,895.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

