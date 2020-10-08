Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Hold

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 348,780 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after acquiring an additional 223,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,173,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 171,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

