Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Hold

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

