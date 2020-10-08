Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Hold

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IRMD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Iradimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Iradimed has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $258.78 million, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $201,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iradimed by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 112.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 277,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 146,816 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

