Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Buy

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIVX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,429.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Livexlive Media by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Livexlive Media by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

