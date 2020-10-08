Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to “Hold”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE MTX opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 487.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 91.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 419,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 111,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after buying an additional 72,172 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

